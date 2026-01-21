ICC signals replacement if Bangladesh skip T20 WC in India

IMAGE: The BCB has been given a final 24-hour window to communicate its position to the ICC. Photograph: ICC/X

The T20 World Cup begins on February 7, and for now, all the focus is on Bangladesh -- will they or won’t they participate?

The ICC has warned the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that Bangladesh could be replaced at the 2026 T20 World Cup if the team refuses to travel to India for its matches, sources have indicated.

The matter was put to a vote at an ICC Board meeting in Dubai on Wednesday, with a majority backing the option of naming a replacement team if Bangladesh do not confirm their participation, ESPNcricinfo reported.

ICC sets 24-hour deadline

The BCB has been given a final 24-hour window to communicate its position to the ICC and clarify whether it has government clearance to tour India for the tournament.

Should Bangladesh pull out, Scotland are expected to step in as their replacement in Group C. Scotland had narrowly missed qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup, finishing behind the Netherlands, Italy and Jersey at the European qualifiers.

ICC chairman Jay Shah attended the meeting, which also included representatives from several member boards.

Among those present were BCB president Aminul Islam, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, SLC president Shammi Silva, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird, Zimbabwe Cricket president Tavenga Mukuhlani, CWI president Kishore Shallow, Cricket Ireland chair Brian MacNeice, New Zealand Cricket representative Roger Twose, ECB chair Richard Thompson, Cricket South Africa representative Mohammed Moosajee and Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf.