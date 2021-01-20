News
SunRisers Hyderabad retain core group for IPL 2021

Source: ANI
January 20, 2021 18:54 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate

IMAGE: SRH players celebrate. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the upcoming mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday retained most of its players from the 2020 squad and only five players have been released.

No big names have been let go and only players like Fabien Allen and Billy Stanlake have been shown the door ahead of the upcoming season.

 

In December 2020, SRH had appointed Tom Moody as its Director of Cricket.

Last year, SRH were hampered by injuries as the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh missed a major part of the season, but Warner's inspired leadership helped the side reach the playoffs.

Warner's side had to suffer a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and as a result, the side was not able to reach the finals.

SRH had won the IPL title in 2016 under Warner after defeating RCB in the final.

SRH retained players: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Released players: Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Billy Stanlake, Prithvi Raj.

 

