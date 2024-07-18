News
Stuart Broad gets his name etched at Trent Bridge

Stuart Broad gets his name etched at Trent Bridge

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 18, 2024 19:43 IST
Stuart Broad

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy ECB/X

On July 18th, a special ceremony unfolded at Trent Bridge before the second England-West Indies Test on Thursday.

The legendary English pacer, Stuart Broad, witnessed the unveiling of the newly christened ‘Stuart Broad End,’ a permanent tribute to his exceptional cricketing career.

The announcement to rename the pavilion end at Trent Bridge was made official just a day prior. This move by the venue management signified Broad's immense contribution to the sport and his longstanding association with Trent Bridge, which he himself considers ‘one of his favourite places in the world.’

 

 

Broad, alongside his father Chris, a former England cricketer, and his family, participated in the unveiling ceremony.

A special plaque commemorating his achievements was also revealed, showcasing his name and his impressive Test cricket statistics: 604 wickets across 167 matches.

Broad's elation was evident in his tweet following the ceremony, ‘A huge honour at one of my favourite places in the world,’ he wrote.

