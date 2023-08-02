Hussain on Broad's exit: Timing couldn't be more ideal

IMAGE: An emotional Stuart Broad after the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain showered praise on Stuart Broad after the veteran pacer bid farewell to international cricket with a memorable final day of his career.

Broad announced his retirement from the game after the third day of the fifth Ashes Test, leaving behind a remarkable legacy with 604 Test wickets to his name. In his last series, Broad finished with 22 wickets, the highest for any England bowler in this year's Ashes.

Hussain commended Broad's decision to retire while still at the peak of his game, saying, "You'd want people to ask, 'Why not a little bit more?' You retire when people are saying, 'Why are you retiring?' rather than 'Why not?' When people start saying that you should be retiring, then you've probably gone a bit too far. So I think he's timed it perfectly."

Broad's announcement came with two days to go in the Test, and he made sure to end his career on a high note. In his final batting moment, he smashed a six off Mitchell Starc's delivery. On the last day of the Ashes Test, Broad proved his worth with the ball once again, dismissing set batter Alex Carey to secure a victory for England and continue Australia's winless streak in overseas conditions in the Ashes.

Hussain also highlighted Broad's competitive spirit, saying, "You know Stuart Broad is going to want to win. He's always been a winner."

Overall, Broad's retirement marked the end of a glorious 17-year international career, where he established himself as one of England's finest bowlers and left a lasting impact on the game.