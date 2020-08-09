Stokes to miss remainder of Pakistan Test series

August 09, 2020 18:29 IST

IMAGE: England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images for ECB

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the ongoing-three Test series against Pakistan for family reasons, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday.

"Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August," ECB said in a media release.



"The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time."



England lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.