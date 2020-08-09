How England's hero Buttler spoiled Pakistan's party

Source:

Edited By:

Last updated on: August 09, 2020 14:00 IST

'I'm aware I didn't keep well, I missed some chances and at this level you can't afford to do that no matter how many runs you score.'

IMAGE: Jos Buttler played a cracking innings of 75 to propel England to victory in the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester on Saturday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

With just one half-century in 13 innings, Jos Buttler feared he might be playing in his last Test match, against Pakistan in Manchester, but the wicketkeeper-batsman laid those doubts to rest with a crucial knock under pressure to guide England to a memorable three-wicket win in the series opener at Old Trafford.

Buttler played a cracking innings of 75, as he launched a superb counter-attack to turn the tide with a sixth-wicket stand worth 139 runs with Chris Woakes, who finished unbeaten on 84. At one stage, England looked in serious trouble as they slumped to 117-5 in their pursuit of a daunting 277 on a bowler-friendly pitch.



Lapses with the gloves at Old Trafford only added to the scrutiny around Buttler, with critics calling for his head.



"At times there's been some lonely nights thinking about it. Definitely thoughts go through your head. 'Potentially if I don't score any runs, I've played my last game' - those are the kind of things that are in your head," Buttler said after the win.



"I'm aware I didn't keep well, I missed some chances and at this level you can't afford to do that no matter how many runs you score. You've got to be better, I know that," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes combined to deliver a counter-attacking display in a 139-run sixth-wicket stand to turn things around for England. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

He said he kept believing in himself and was pleased to have made a contribution to the team's cause.



"But you've got to try and shut them out and focus on the here and now and play the situation. I'm pleased that I was able to do that."



Buttler revealed that captain Joe Root reminded him his ability to chase down targets and advised him to take it as a one-day game.



"Joe actually said before, 'remember who you are, you enjoy chasing targets down, try to limit it to a one-day game'," said the 29-year-old.



"A game like today really suited me and suited my eye, in terms of the run chase and breaking it down to more of a one-day game and trying to tick runs off and get us to the finishing line."



Root, on his part, was all praise of Buttler for coming out on top under pressure.



"It says a huge amount about him as a person to carry that and be able to either use it, or park it – only he will know which way he did that – and to play in that manner was exceptional," Root said.



"To have that external pressure as well, I'm chuffed to bits with him."