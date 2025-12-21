HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Stokes on where England lost the Ashes

Stokes on where England lost the Ashes

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 21, 2025 10:39 IST

x

Ben Stokes says England will fight to win the next two Ashes Tests

IMAGE: Ben Stokes says England will fight to win the next two Ashes Tests. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England's dreams of ending their Ashes drought in Australia were shattered on Sunday but captain Ben Stokes said the visitors would look to salvage some pride in the final two matches of the series.

Australia wrapped up an 82-run win on day five of the third test in Adelaide to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and retain the urn.

The loss extended England's wait for a first Ashes series victory since 2015 and has set them up for another humiliation in Australia after suffering 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0 defeats in their last three series Down Under.

 

"Obviously that dream that we came here with is now over, which is incredibly disappointing. Everyone's obviously hurting and quite emotional about it," Stokes said.

"We came here with a goal in mind and we've not been able to achieve that and yeah, it hurts and it sucks. But we aren't going to stop."

England flirted with a comeback for the ages on Sunday, with Will Jacks, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse putting up brave stands, but Australia's Mitchell Starc took three wickets to end the resistance.

"Australia's just been able to execute things on a much more consistent basis than us," said Stokes when asked where his side had fallen short.

England's Brydon Carse and Will Jacks pump fists after the former hits a six. 

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse and Will Jacks pump fists after the former hits a six. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

"They've been able to outdo us, on a much higher level.

"We showed it in passages in these first three games ... I thought we were on for another heist this morning when Jamie and Will were playing so well. Some of the guys lower down the order stuck in and showed that courage and fight and responsibility that I was asking for.

"Yes, we've been on the wrong side of the result, but I think we can take a lot from this game into the remaining two games. And I think we've learned a lot about ourselves as a team as well."

The fourth Test begins on December 26 in Melbourne, where England will look to head off the chances of a first Ashes whitewash since the 2013-14 series.

"We aren't going to just fall over and let this series play out. We're going to leave absolutely everything out there on the field," Stokes said.

"We've got people coming over here to watch these last two games. We've got so much more to play for."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Australia crush England by 82 runs to retain Ashes
PIX: Australia crush England by 82 runs to retain Ashes
Kyrgios to make tour return at Brisbane International
Kyrgios to make tour return at Brisbane International
'Batter Surya is missing somewhere,' admits Suryakumar
'Batter Surya is missing somewhere,' admits Suryakumar
PICS: Pandya goes ballistic before India pocket series
PICS: Pandya goes ballistic before India pocket series
'Class act by the Barmy Army'
'Class act by the Barmy Army'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Inside India's first nature-themed airport terminal in Guwahati1:18

Inside India's first nature-themed airport terminal in...

Tamannaah Turns Heads at the Airport in a Chic Boss-Lady Look!0:46

Tamannaah Turns Heads at the Airport in a Chic Boss-Lady...

Kriti Sanon Dazzles at 'Tere Ishk Mein' Success Party1:07

Kriti Sanon Dazzles at 'Tere Ishk Mein' Success Party

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO