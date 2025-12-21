PIX: Australia crush England to retain Ashes with 82-run win

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide on Sunday.

IMAGE: Australian players celebrate after defeating England to win the 3rd Test in Adelaide and retain the Ashes on Sunday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia wrapped up an 82-run win over England on day five of the third Ashes Test to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and retain the urn with two Tests to spare.

Chasing a world record 435 runs to win, England battled bravely into the second session at Adelaide Oval but folded for 352, with Mitchell Starc taking three wickets and Scott Boland the last.

Much of the talk in the build up to the Ashes had been the age profile of the Australia squad but Starc said the veterans had shown their worth.

"We do laugh at some of the comments that get back to us about how old we are," he added.

"I'm sure experience plays a part going through your highs and lows .... That plays a big part in all of this."

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jofra Archer. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England have now lost the Ashes in three matches for the fourth consecutive tour, while losing 16 of their last 18 tests in the country.

Though two Tests remain, the latest surrender may top the previous tours for sheer disappointment.

There were expectations of a genuine contest, fighting words from England captain Ben Stokes, and hope that "Bazball" might win the urn in Australia for the first time since 2010/11.

All that was swept aside in Adelaide where England ditched their trademark aggression, reverted to more traditional test batting and were still beaten convincingly.