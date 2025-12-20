PICS: Pandya goes ballistic before India pocket series

IMAGE: India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 5th and final T20I to claim the series against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Hardik Pandya hit five sixes en route to a 16-ball half-century as his quick-fire 105-run partnership with Tilak Varma set up India's 30-run win over South Africa on Friday, clinching the five-match Twenty20 series 3-1 in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 232, South Africa got off to a fast start thanks to Quinton de Kock's 65 off 35 balls, but fell short after the opener was caught and bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy took wickets with back-to-back balls.

IMAGE: A returning Sanju Samson smacked a quick 37 off 22 balls at the top of the order. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Put in to bat, India shrugged off the absence of Shubman Gill, who had injured his right foot in training, as Sanju Samson (37) and Abhishek Sharma (34) added 63 runs for the first wicket in 5.4 overs, before Corbin Bosch had Sharma caught behind.

IMAGE: George Linde celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Samson tried to whip Donovan Ferreira down the ground but the ball hit umpire Rohan Pandit on the shin and he required medical assistance before he was able to continue.

George Linde dismissed Samson soon after, as the hosts hit only one boundary between the 10th and 12th overs.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya smacked the bowling to all corners of the park. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

But Pandya, in at five, smashed Bosch for six on his first ball, hitting a cameraman at long off who required medical treatment.

A relentless Pandya (63 off 25 balls) allowed only one dot ball before scoring the second fastest half-century by an Indian in men's T20 internationals, after Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty against England in 2007.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates his 50 off just 16 balls. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Pandya was caught at deep midwicket in the last over before Varma, who added a steady 73 runs from 42 balls, got out trying to steal a single, as India posted 231-5.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock was South Africa's top scorer with 65 of 35 balls, including 9 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

De Kock hit three boundaries in the first over and steered South Africa to 67-0 in the first six overs, staying on top of the required run rate, before falling to Bumrah.

Pandya's slower bouncer got Dewald Brevis (31) caught soon after. Chakravarthy (4-53) then trapped captain Aiden Markram leg before wicket before bowling Donovan Ferreira with the next ball, leaving South Africa shaken at 135-5 in the 13th over.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of Donovan Ferreira. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Marco Jansen (14) made a last stand, hitting Chakravarthy for back-to-back sixes before edging Bumrah's off-cutter to the keeper, as South Africa's innings ended at 201-8.

India will host New Zealand for three one-day internationals and five 20-over matches before co-hosting the T20 World Cup from February. South Africa will play a T20 series against West Indies from next month.