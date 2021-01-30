Stokes calls for DRS in BBL after Marsh's controversial dismissal

Last updated on: January 30, 2021 16:59 IST

‘Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS’

IMAGE: Sydney Sixers' Josh Philippe successfully appeals for the wicket of Perth Scorchers' Mitch Marsh during the Big Bash League at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, on Saturday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System (DRS) to eradicate howlers.

Stokes's comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision from the on-field umpire during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) Qualifier match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

"DRS isn't there to make the umpires look bad. Why on earth aren't all competitions using it, it's frustrating to watch something like that happen when it can so easily be fixed," tweeted Stokes.

In the ongoing BBL match between Sixers and Scorchers, Marsh was deemed out in the 12th over of the innings. It seemed the batsman was trapped down the legside by spinner Steve OKeefe and wicketkeeper Joshua Philippe took the catch.

After being given out, Marsh was visibly shocked and he stood his ground in disbelief. The replays indicated that there was a huge gap between the bat and ball.

Chasing 167 for victory, the Sydney Sixers won by 9 wickets to find place in the BBL final.

Perth Scorchers finished the league stage in second position, with eight wins from 14 games. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers claimed top spot with nine victories from 14 matches.

The ongoing BBL tournament has been under fire from various former cricketers for the standard of umpiring on display. Shane Warne has also voiced his opinion that BBL should bring in DRS as soon as possible.

Stokes along with Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who had arrived in India earlier this week, began training on Saturday following the end of their quarantine.

England play India in the first of the four-match Test series in Chennai on February 5.