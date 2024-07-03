Stokes: 'Bazball' philosophy changed cricket forever

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes with Joe Root and Ollie Pope. Photograph: Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

England's highly aggressive 'Bazball' approach to Test cricket did not secure the 2023 home Ashes against their arch rivals, Australia.

However, captain Ben Stokes urged his players to strive for something greater than just winning the urn - to become a team that would be remembered forever.

In a three-part documentary series called 'Ashes 2023 ' Our Take', produced by the England and Wales Cricket Board and released this week, Stokes offered some insightful perspectives into his mindset during the crucial moments of the hard-fought and ultimately drawn 2023 Ashes.

After the fourth Test in Manchester last July, which ended in a rain-soaked draw and meant that Australia retained the urn, Stokes delivered an inspiring speech to his disheartened players. "Everything we've done up until now won't be in vain just because we haven't managed to win the urn back.

The reward for our efforts isn't what we achieve, but the legacy we leave," said Stokes, who, along with head coach Brendon McCullum, has pioneered the 'Bazball' philosophy. "And what we have achieved is becoming a team that will be remembered by all those who were fortunate enough to witness us play cricket," Stokes said, according to cricket.com.au.

"I know it's going to be disappointing, it's going to sting that we go into the next game (at The Oval) without the opportunity to reclaim the urn. But what we have accomplished is something far greater than any Ashes trophy could symbolize for this team – becoming the team that everyone will always remember."

Since McCullum and Stokes formed their leadership partnership two years ago, England have won 14 Tests, lost eight, and drawn one. "Any decision I make will never be based on 'well, we're definitely not going to lose if we make this decision, so I'll go with it'," Stokes said in the documentary. "It will always be about what's going to give us the best chance to win a game."

Stokes' predecessor Joe Root had a more measured view of the England team. "I don't think anyone believes we're something we're not. We're not trying to claim that we're the best team in the world," Root said in the final episode of the documentary. "One of the mottos that emerges from the dressing room is that teams might outperform us, but they won't be braver than us. "And it's a great way to play the game."