Still smitten, Irfan posts anniversary wish to wife

February 04, 2021 01:01 IST

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan celebrated another wonderful year of marital bliss with his beautiful wife.

The cricketer, who is vocal about a host of issues, didn't hold back his emotions and put his happiness out on social media handles to mark his wedding anniversary.

'Happy wedding anniversary my darling. I still remember the moment I met you for the first time, that feeling hasn’t changed a bit #loveyou #anniversary #safairfan', he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Irfan backed the inclusion of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test against England in Chennai starting Friday.

"I am sure they (team management) must be supporting and backing Kuldeep Yadav because he has got immense talent. You don't find left-arm wrist spinners on every-day-basis.

"He is a unique bowler. The guy is about 25-26 and this is where he is going to get maturity. Whenever he gets the opportunity, first Test, second Test, whenever he will be raring to go and I am pretty sure that he will do well," Irfan said.