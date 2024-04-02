'Still get goosebumps...': Yuvi, Raina recall 2011 World Cup glory

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Former Indian middle-order batting mainstays Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, who played a crucial role in Men in Blue's ICC Cricket World Cup win back in 2011 on this day, reminisced on the landmark title win which has gone down as the most iconic moment of Indian cricket in this century.

On this day back in 2011, India beat Sri Lanka in a tough-contested World Cup title clash at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Yuvraj took to his social media handle on 'X', sharing a video featuring some of the best moments of himself and the Indian team in the tournament.

"Reliving this feeling #CWC2011," Yuvraj posted on X.

Raina also took to X, saying that he still gets goosebumps on thinking about the historic title win with an "amazing team".

"Still get goosebumps thinking about that historic moment in 2011 when we lifted the World Cup Incredible memories with an amazing team! #2011WorldCup #TeamIndia," tweeted Raina.

Yuvraj was the 'Player of the Tournament', delivering an unmatched level of all-round performance. In nine matches, he scored 362 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.5 and a strike rate of over 86.

scored a century and four fifties, with the best score of 113. He was the eight-highest run-getter in the tournament. The all-rounder also ended as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, taking 15 scalps at an average of 25.13, with best figures of 5/31.

Raina, a vital cog of Indian middle-order, got to play in four games owing to team combinations. He scored 74 runs in three innings at an average of 74.00. Though he started off by scoring just four runs against West Indies in the final league match, Raina delivered when it mattered the most, scoring 34* in 28 balls against Australia in the quarterfinal, helping India chase down 261 runs to knock down the defending champions.

Then later in semis, he scored a valuable 36* in 39 balls, which helped India reach a match-winning total of 260/9 in the semifinals against arch-rivals Pakistan. He also took a wicket.