Home  » Cricket » Steve Smith's big advice for rising star Sam Konstas

2 Minutes Read
October 21, 2025 09:22 IST

Sam Konstas

IMAGE: Despite flashes of talent, Sam Konstas' domestic form -- marked by erratic shot choices and a lack of consistent runs -- has intensified debate over Australia's opening options for the Ashes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Steve Smith has offered to mentor embattled teammate Sam Konstas as the young opener fights for runs and his place in Australia's Ashes plans.

Despite flashes of talent, Konstas' domestic form -- marked by erratic shot choices and a lack of consistent runs -- has intensified debate over Australia's opening options before the five-Test series against England starts in Perth on November 21.

The New South Wales batter was bowled for 20 as he attempted to ramp Victoria paceman Cameron McClure in a one-day match on Monday, reviving concerns about his shot selection.

Smith, one of Australia's finest batters in history, said Konstas had time to work out his game but he would be glad to help if the five-Test

opener came to him for advice.

"My door's always open, my phone's always on," Smith told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

"Whenever he wants to chat batting, I love talking batting and I'm happy to help wherever I can."

While offering support, Smith stressed that young players must ultimately forge their own path as he had following a shaky start to his own career.

"Yeah, I assume he's talking to different people -- he's got his batting coach that he works with, lots of experienced players that can share wisdom as well," Smith said.

Despite Konstas' recent struggles, Smith praised his natural ability against pace bowling.

 

"From what I've seen he's got so much time as a batter when he's facing fast bowling -- that's something you can't really teach," Smith said.

"That's a good starting point. There are a few things he has to work on, but he's a bright talent as we've seen and he's got a bright future."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
