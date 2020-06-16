Steve Smith names the most impressive Indian player

Source:

June 16, 2020 14:45 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul has become one of the mainstays of the Indian batting line-up after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Australian batsman Steve Smith is often regarded as the best batsman.

The right-hander, who was slapped with a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for his involvement in ball-tampering in South Africa, bounced back strongly to again establish himself as one of the best in the business.

While the former Australian captain is constantly pitted in a race with India captain Virat Kohli for the ‘best batsman’s’ tag, the former Australia captain has revealed that KL Rahul is someone he thinks as really impressive among Indian batsmen.

Smith was having a question and answer session on Instagram where he gave his take on fans' queries amid no sporting activities due to the coronavirus outbreak. When asked about which Indian player impressed him the most, Smith replied: KL Rahul. Very good player!"

Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 42 T20Is, has become one of the mainstays of the Indian batting line-up after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The Australian batting mainstay also said that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in cricket at the present moment.

Smith, who was banned for a year in 2018 for his role in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is his favourite tournament.

Smith would have been in action for the Rajasthan Royals had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.