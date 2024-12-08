Starc on how Australia bounced back in Adelaide

'We left Perth in Perth.'

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates a wicket during the second Test in Adelaide. Photograph: ICC/X

Mitchell Starc, one of the architects of Australia's comeback win in Adelaide, said the hosts had left the Perth debacle behind by shutting the "outside noise" following their heavy defeat in the series-opener.



A 295-run embarrassing defeat in the first Test in Perth despite bowling India out for just 150 in the first innings invited criticism for the hosts from all quarters.



Living up to his reputation with the pink ball, left-arm quick Starc handed Australia a dream start by dismissing Perth centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first ball of the second Test en route to finishing with an impressive match haul of 8/108, including six wickets in the first innings.



"There was a lot of outside noise after the game but we left Perth in Perth. Cannot really put my finger on it," Starc said after the end of the match.



About his approach with the pink ball, he said: "Nothing changes in my approach. Probably slightly fuller lengths. It (pink ball) is more like the white ball than the red ball.



"We were really positive with bat and ball and got the rewards. It's nice when the ball hits the stumps."

He further credited his skipper Pat Cummins for helping in his growth and highlighted improvements in his bowling, including mastering deliveries that move away and those that swing back. He also talked about enhancement in his accuracy with the wobble seam technique.



"I have been learning a lot from Pat Cummins over the last seven years or so. So I have added to my bow the one that goes away and still able to bring one back.



"I always had that air speed and swing but I have also been someone who leaked a bit. Developing the wobble seam helped me improve my accuracy over the years. To be able to have the longevity is putting that hard yards in that people don't always see," he added.