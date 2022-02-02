News
SL's Lakmal to call it quits after India tour

SL's Lakmal to call it quits after India tour

February 02, 2022 20:17 IST
Suranga Lakmal made his debut in 2009 and has taken 285 wickets and scored 1,179 runs in his international career across formats.

IMAGE: Suranga Lakmal made his debut in 2009 and has taken 285 wickets and scored 1,179 runs in his international career across formats. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will retire from all forms of international cricket following a tour of India in February-March, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Wednesday.

 

Lakmal made his international debut in 2009 and went on to play 68 Tests, 86 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 internationals, taking 285 wickets and scoring 1,179 runs.

The 34-year-old briefly captained Sri Lanka's Test side in 2018 in the absence of Dinesh Chandimal due to a ball-tampering ban, winning his first match as skipper against West Indies at the Kensington Oval.

"We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and look forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors consider him," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
