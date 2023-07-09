News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka win ODI World Cup Qualifier tournament

Sri Lanka win ODI World Cup Qualifier tournament

July 09, 2023 19:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana pocketed a four-wicket haul. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4-31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Both teams had already qualified for the main event that will be held in India from Oct. 5-Nov. 19, but Sri Lanka will leave Zimbabwe with the trophy, having won all eight matches they played in the tournament.

Having been sent in to bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs as Sahan Arachchige top scored with 57.

 

Netherlands were in trouble from the start of their reply and, after slipping to 49-6, were dismissed for 105 in 23.3 overs.

Theekshana was the chief wicket-taker but seamer Dilshan Madushanka also pitched in with 3-18.

"First goal was to qualify and we did it. Second was winning the tournament and we have fortunately done that as well. We can go home happy," Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood told reporters.

"The confidence that we have shown in this tournament, we can take it into the World Cup."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli fondly recollects favourite Caribbean memory
Kohli fondly recollects favourite Caribbean memory
'Cannot see why Kohli or Rohit cannot play T20Is'
'Cannot see why Kohli or Rohit cannot play T20Is'
Afghanistan rout Bangladesh to seal ODI series
Afghanistan rout Bangladesh to seal ODI series
15 killed as heavy rains lash north India
15 killed as heavy rains lash north India
IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel room
IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel room
'At home or away, India's one of the top teams'
'At home or away, India's one of the top teams'
Uddhav begins 2-day Vidarbha tour, to talk to partymen
Uddhav begins 2-day Vidarbha tour, to talk to partymen

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Ganguly wants an India-Pakistan WC semi-final

Ganguly wants an India-Pakistan WC semi-final

ODI World Cup: Netherlands secure passage to India!

ODI World Cup: Netherlands secure passage to India!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances