Rediff.com  » Cricket » Afghanistan rout Bangladesh to seal ODI series

Afghanistan rout Bangladesh to seal ODI series

July 08, 2023 23:18 IST
IMAGE: Afghanistan celebrated their first ever ODI series victory against Bangladesh. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Centuries from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran powered Afghanistan to their first ever ODI series against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday.

 

Gurbaz slammed a career-best 145 from 125 balls, while Zadran smashed 100 to guide Afghanistan to a huge 331/9 in their 50 overs. In reply, hosts Bangladesh were bowled out for a lowly 189 in 43.2 overs to surrender the three-match series 2-0.

The 142-run defeat was Bangladesh's largest margin of defeat (in terms of runs) against Afghanistan. This was only their third ODI series defeat at home since 2015.

Gurbaz and Zadran took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners as they put on a record opening stand of 256 from 217 balls -- the highest partnership for any wicket for Afghanistan in 50-overs cricket.

The third and final ODI will be played on Tuesday.

