Sri Lanka look to make amends for World Cup failure

IMAGE: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka hopes his experienced team can get the better of a new look India in the T20I series. Photograph: Sri Lanka/Twitter

Wearing a more settled look than the Hardik Pandya-led Indian team, Sri Lanka have got "some experience" to call the shots in the first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday, said visiting skipper Dasun Shanaka.

The series against Sri Lanka will mark a regime change with Pandya leading a new-look side without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul among others.

"The first game is really important. India have totally changed their line-up. We also got some experience in our camp. We are looking forward to the first game, we must do well in the first game which sets the tone for the other games," Shanaka said on the eve of the three-match series.

This will be the first T20I series for the reigning Asia Cup champions, who suffered a debacle in the T20 World Cup and failed to make the main round.

"We didn't have a good World Cup, so we would look to step up and do well in this series," the Asia Cup-winning skipper said.

"Many of our superstars didn't do well in Australia. But when it comes to Asia, we know the conditions and pitches well. It's important to start well.

"India is always a better side, what we need to do is to play good cricket against India. It's always tough against India in India. But we have a good team, looking forward to a good series," he added.

An identical three-match ODI series will follow the T20Is and Shanaka feels it would give them a perfect preparation for the World Cup slated later this year in India.

"With the World Cup scheduled in India this year, the T20 and ODI series are very important because most of the guys in the side have not played in India.

"Definitely, this will give us exposure in a lot of grounds and conditions and playing against India will be good preparation for the World Cup," he said.

The seam-bowling all-rounder further said he is not worried about being ignored in the recent IPL mini-auction.

Shanaka had a base price of Rs 50 lakh but none of the 10 franchises showed any interest to go for him.

"It's not in my hands. I was really keen to get into an IPL side. But it happens in life, opportunities come and go. I'm not worried. What I can control is my own performance, so I'm looking forward to doing well in this series and staying consistent in international cricket," he signed off.