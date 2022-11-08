Sri Lanka Cricket appoint 3-mem panel to probe Danushka

IMAGE: Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka in deep legal trouble for alleged sexual assault. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

A three-member panel will probe the alleged sexual assault by Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka during the T20 World Cup in Australia, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The probe panel comprising retired High Court judge Justice Sisira Ratnayake, attorney Niroshana Perera and attorney Asela Rekawa will also investigate various other alleged incidents involving the reigning Asia Cup winners during their stay in Australia, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated.

"Upon submission of the said report by the panel, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket will take stern disciplinary action against the players and or officials if proven guilty of any wrongdoing or negligence when carrying out official duties," the SLC said.

The panel will seek an immediate explanation from the team manager pertaining to Gunathilaka's conduct and other incidents, it added. There are also reports of "a fight involving another player in a Brisbane casino".

The 31-year-old left-hander, who was arrested on Sunday ahead of the team's departure from Australia, was denied bail by a local court in Sydney on Monday, even as the SLC suspended him from all forms of the game with immediate effect.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the arrest was made from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district in connection with an alleged sexual abuse complaint of a 29-year-old woman. The sexual assault was reported at a property in Rose Bay earlier in the week. The Sri Lankan team, which failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing fourth in Group 1, had left Australia without Gunathilaka on Saturday.

Gunathilaka was out for a duck in his solitary appearance against Namibia in their Super 12 qualification match. Due to a hamstring injury, Gunathilaka was forced to withdraw from the T20 World Cup in the preliminary round. He was replaced in the lineup but stayed in Australia with the team. Since making his debut in November 2015, he has played for Sri Lanka in eight Tests, 47 ODIs, and 46 T20Is.