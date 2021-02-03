News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka coach, player test positive for coronavirus

Sri Lanka coach, player test positive for coronavirus

Source: ANI
February 03, 2021 19:47 IST
Mickey Arthur

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have been tested positive for coronavirus, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Wednesday.

Arthur and Thirimanne were tested positive for the COVID-19 as Sri Lanka gears up for the West Indies later this month.

The country's apex body of cricket said that it is now exploring the possibility of rescheduling the tour of the West Indies, which was scheduled to commence from February 20.

"Following PCR Tests carried out on the Provisional Squad, which was preparing to take part in the National Team's upcoming tour of West Indies, Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka Player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested Positive for Covid-19," SLC said in a statement.

"They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff," it added.

Both Arthur and Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Sri Lanka government's health protocol laid out on Covid - 19. The 36-member group commenced practices last week in three groups and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure.

Last week, SLC appointed former first-class cricketer Jerome Jayaratne as the national team manager for the Islanders' upcoming tour of the West Indies.

Source: ANI
