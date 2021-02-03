SEE: Rahane enjoys net session at Chepauk

Source:

February 03, 2021 14:31 IST

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane bats during the India nets session. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, on Wednesday, had a hit in the nets ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England.

Rahane shared a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen batting against net bowlers Saurabh Kumar and K Gowtham.

"Back to training," Rahane wrote as the caption. In the video, Rahane can be seen playing shots both on the backfoot and the frontfoot.

Video: Kind Courtesy Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

The Virat Kohli-led India squad had their first outdoor training session on Monday ahead of the first Test against England.