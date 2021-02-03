SEE: Rahane enjoys net session at Chepauk

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, on Wednesday, had a hit in the nets ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England.
Rahane shared a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen batting against net bowlers Saurabh Kumar and K Gowtham.
"Back to training," Rahane wrote as the caption. In the video, Rahane can be seen playing shots both on the backfoot and the frontfoot.
The Virat Kohli-led India squad had their first outdoor training session on Monday ahead of the first Test against England.