SRH coach believes his team can bounce back

April 29, 2021 12:26 IST

Important that we don't lose confidence or patience: Bayliss after fifth loss

IMAGE: Trevor Bayliss said the team had to often make one or two changes and that they would do their best to keep a settled side. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss feels it is important that his team doesn't lost 'confidence or patience' following its fifth loss in six games in the ongoing IPL.

Bayliss said there is no reason his team could not bounce back.

"I mean if you look at our first five matches. The first four matches have been lost by only 10 runs. Just got down to one or two small drop catches here and there, a misfield there, few poor or bad overs. Obviously, tonight, we got beaten fairly well."

"Important thing is that we don't lose our confidence or patience, stick together and keep working hard. T20 is a type of a game, gets on a roll one way or the other. There are no reason why we can't do like what we did in last year,” Bayliss said after SRH went down to CSK by 7 wickets. in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

SRH lie last on the points table with one win from six matches.

He said the team had to often make one or two changes and that they would do their best to keep a settled side.

"We would like to sit and have a chat. One of the things is not to make too many changes. When we were in Chennai, on that wicket, 1 or 2 injuries, one or two guys were not performing."

"We often had to make 1 or 2 changes; we'll do our best to keep a settled side when we can," he added.

He sought to defend skipper David Warner, who was not at his fluent best during his half-century, and said the other guys batted well but unfortunately 170 wasn't good enough.

"I think David (Warner) would be the first one to admit that. We struggled to hit the gaps today and we were horrible to the field today. Obviously, with David that doesn't happen a lot but tonight it did so personally little bit behind the ball but the other guys battled really well in a team effort," he said.

"Unfortunately, 170 wasn't quite enough but they bowled pretty well and obviously batted well,” Bayliss added.

On the performance of key bowler Rashid Khan, the SRH head coach said, "He usually bowls the seventh over. One over later is not a big deal. We appreciate that he took 3 wickets. One over before or one over later wouldn't have made a big difference."

About batsman Manish Pandey failing to make it to the playing XI in last match, Bayliss said 'absolutely, selector's choice on that wicket, he didn't really suit with the ball stopping and spinning'.

"Then he would come back into calculations on a wicket like this in Delhi. He showed tonight what a good player he is. Hopefully, from here on the wickets are going to be. We certainly know how damaging player he can be," he added.