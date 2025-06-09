HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Spin could be major factor but adapting is key: Smith

June 09, 2025 20:56 IST

'It does look like quite a dry surface and I think the footmarks will definitely come into play as the game wears on.'

Australia's Steve Smith,, who is expected to bat at number four, has enjoyed success at Lord’s with a double century in the Ashes a decade ago and another ton against England two years ago

IMAGE: Australia's Steve Smith,, who is expected to bat at number four, has enjoyed success at Lord's with a double century in the Ashes a decade ago and another ton against England two years ago. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Australia batter Steve Smith expects spin to play a significant role in this week’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s as London basks in dry weather ahead of Wednesday’s start.

Australia defend their title against a South African side making a first appearance in the final on what could be dryer than usual pitch at Lord’s and where the seam attacks are expected to dominate.

 

"I think spin will play a big part, particularly as the game wears on," Smith told a press conference on Monday.

"We’ve only been here a week, but I think it's been pretty dry start to the season over here. There hasn’t there been too much rain, which is rare for England.

"It does look like quite a dry surface and I think the footmarks will definitely come into play as the game wears on."

Smith, who is expected to bat at number four, has enjoyed success at Lord’s with a double century in the Ashes a decade ago and another ton against England two years ago.

"It takes a little bit of time getting used to the slope on the one end," he said.

"You feel like you're falling over a little bit while at the other end you feel quite tall.

"It takes a couple of deliveries just to get used to that from both ends. I think each time you play out here, you certainly get value for your shots, particularly hitting the ball down the hill. It races away, so it can be a nice wicket to bat on as we've seen over the years as well."

Conditions, however, can change quickly in England.

"If there's a bit of cloud about and the balls swing around, it can get tricky," Smith said.

"Batting on this surface is about just summing it up and playing what's in front of you and being able to adapt accordingly."

Australia have not had much practice in the game's first-class format over recent months.

"All the batters feel like they're in a good place, so now just excited to go out and play. Lord's is a place we traditionally played pretty good cricket, so we're excited about the prospect of coming up against South Africa," Smith added.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
