Home  » Cricket » South Africa's record-breaking partnership stun Ireland

South Africa's record-breaking partnership stun Ireland

September 28, 2024 10:40 IST
South Africa beat Ireland by eight wickets in T20 international

South Africa

IMAGE: Ryan Rickleton and Reeza Hendricks put on the highest opening wicket partnership for South Africa. Photograph: ICC/X

A 136-run opening wicket partnership led South Africa to an eight-wicket win over Ireland in the first of their two-match Twenty20 series at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

 

Ryan Rickleton and Reeza Hendricks put on the highest opening wicket partnership for South Africa in a T20 international on foreign soil, setting the foundation as the team successfully chased down a target of 171-8 set by Ireland, who were put into bat first.

Rickleton made a career best 76 and Hendricks 51 with South Africa reaching 174 with 14 balls to spare.

South Africa-born Curtis Campher top scored for the Irish with 49 while Patrick Kruger took three wickets for South Africa in Ireland’s last over to finish with the game’s best bowling figures of 4-27.

The two teams meet again in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and then next week start a three-match One Day International series at the same venue.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
