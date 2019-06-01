News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa's Amla sits out nets after blow to head

South Africa's Amla sits out nets after blow to head

June 01, 2019 20:09 IST

Hashim Amla

IMAGE: South Africa's Hashim Amla retires from the match after being hurt by a ball. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

South African opener Hashim Amla sat out practice on Saturday after suffering concussion in the World Cup opener, and he is a doubt for South Africa’s second game at the tournament against Bangladesh.

 

The 36-year-old Amla was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet by a short delivery from Jofra Archer in the fourth over of Thursday's opening match against hosts England at The Oval, although he returned to bat briefly later as South Africa were beaten by 104 runs.

Amla had been diagnosed with mild concussion after being hit on the grill of his helmet and went through several tests on Thursday before being allowed to return to the crease.

But the after-effects of the blow were the likely reason behind his absence as his teammates went to the nets on Saturday to prepare for Sunday’s clash against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn, who sat out against England because of injury concerns, continued to work out in the nets but is not likely to play against Bangladesh either, with South Africa saving him for their third game, against India on Southampton on Wednesday.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

World Cup PIX: New Zealand thrash SL by 10 wickets

World Cup PIX: New Zealand thrash SL by 10 wickets

DK celebrates his 34th birthday with Team India

DK celebrates his 34th birthday with Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use