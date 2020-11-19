News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa to test new game-plan against England

South Africa to test new game-plan against England

November 19, 2020 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: South Africa's Quinton de Kock. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

South Africa are ready to unleash a new, aggressive brand of cricket on England when the teams start a three-match Twenty20 International series at Newlands on Nov. 27, their coach said on Thursday.

Both sides are in quarantine in Cape Town ahead of the tour, which also includes three One-Day Internationals, but are able to train and will play intra-squad games in preparation.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher says his side is using those to work on a new approach he hopes will reverse a slide in fortunes across all three formats for the side.

 

"We have started afresh and restructured our values," Boucher told reporters on Thursday. "It is all based on a performance model. Now is the time we can put it to the test, and who better to test us than the (50-over) world champions England."

"I am excited and nervous, but I think that is a good thing. A lot of the players are nervous, too."

Boucher says the new philosophy is about a change in mindset and a more positive approach to the game.

"We want to be nice and aggressive, that is the way the game is going. You can’t be mavericks either, you need to be smart. We are trying to help the batters and bowlers add shots or varieties of balls to their game to help them develop."

There are two Twenty20 World Cups in the next two years, first in India in Oct-Nov 2021 and then a year later in Australia.

Boucher would still like to have AB de Villiers, who has retired from international cricket, available for those tournaments.

"I have not had a discussion with him since COVID-19. We will see as we get closer to the time of the World Cup. I still believe he is one of the best players in the world."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Kings XI have charted a 3-year plan under Kumble'
'Kings XI have charted a 3-year plan under Kumble'
Pujara is 'biggest challenge' for Australia
Pujara is 'biggest challenge' for Australia
Why India have good chance of winning Australia Tests
Why India have good chance of winning Australia Tests
India carrying out 'pinpoint strikes' inside PoK
India carrying out 'pinpoint strikes' inside PoK
Why Owaisi's rise in Bihar is cause for concern
Why Owaisi's rise in Bihar is cause for concern
Anand Selvakesari is breaking the mould at Citigroup
Anand Selvakesari is breaking the mould at Citigroup
NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests COVID-19 positive
NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests COVID-19 positive

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: Sania makes heads turn in Pakistan

PIX: Sania makes heads turn in Pakistan

Rohit begins fitness training at NCA

Rohit begins fitness training at NCA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use