South Africa set England 130 to win decisive 3rd Test

South Africa set England 130 to win decisive 3rd Test

September 11, 2022 22:46 IST
England

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes and and Jack Leach celebrate after James Anderson bowls and takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Kyle Verreynne. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes took three wickets each as England bowled South Africa out for 169 in their second innings at The Oval on Sunday, setting the home side a victory target of 130 with three-and-a-half sessions left in the decisive third Test.

 

Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa made the highest total in the game, but the fact that 30 wickets have fallen in 99 overs in the game is testament to the seamer-friendly conditions that will make England's chase not as straight-forward as it seems.

England

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates with Ben Foakes after taking the wicket of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Captain Dean Elgar top-scored for the visitors with 36, but Broad (3-45), a hobbling Stokes (3-39), James Anderson (2-37) and Ollie Robinson (2-40) were all superb for the home side.

Victory for England would see them take the series, which is poised at 1-1. Day one of the Test was washed out due to rain and day two was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
