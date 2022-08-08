News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I will be more than happy to captain India, says Pandya

I will be more than happy to captain India, says Pandya

August 08, 2022 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I know it's very exciting to create so many leaders around the team.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is no stranger to leadership roles, captaining the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in their debut season. He also led India in the 2-0 T20 series win against Ireland in June. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he is open to assuming the captaincy on a full-time basis after leading the side to a comprehensive victory in the fifth and final match of their Twenty20 series against West Indies.

 

India, who rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, cruised to an 88-run win on the back of a superb performance by their spinners in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday to a complete a 4-1 series win.

Pandya said it was a "very special feeling" to captain India and when asked whether he was keen on the role in the future, the 28-year-old added: "Yeah, why not?

"If given a chance, I'll be more than happy to do it. But for now, we have a World Cup coming, it's about getting better as a team."

Pandya is no stranger to leadership roles, captaining the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in their debut season. He also led India in the 2-0 T20 series win against Ireland in June.

India have used seven captains across the three formats this year and Rohit said it is an encouraging sign for the team.

"I know it's very exciting to create so many leaders around the team ... and you want the guys to handle the pressure, who understand the game and know each other really well," Rohit told broadcaster Star Sports.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why 'The Blues' have changed attitude and approach...
Why 'The Blues' have changed attitude and approach...
PIX: Iyer, spinners help India rout WI, win series 4-1
PIX: Iyer, spinners help India rout WI, win series 4-1
How pacer Avesh's 'slowers' worked in 4th Windies T20I
How pacer Avesh's 'slowers' worked in 4th Windies T20I
3 killed, 4 injured in stampede at Rajasthan temple
3 killed, 4 injured in stampede at Rajasthan temple
China continues war games off Taiwan beyond schedule
China continues war games off Taiwan beyond schedule
Tata Motors to acquire Ford's Sanand plant
Tata Motors to acquire Ford's Sanand plant
Here's What Urmila Does In Goa!
Here's What Urmila Does In Goa!

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: Why Australian McGrath played final despite Covid

CWG: Why Australian McGrath played final despite Covid

PIX: Aus beat India for gold, but cricket the winner!

PIX: Aus beat India for gold, but cricket the winner!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances