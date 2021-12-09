News
'Smriti ideal choice to succeed Mithali as ODI captain'

Source: PTI
December 09, 2021 22:25 IST
Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy says Smriti Mandhana is an excellent performer and should be given the opportunity to lead the country.

Smriti Mandhana has played four Tests, 62 ODIs and 84 T20Is for India

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana has played four Tests, 62 ODIs and 84 T20Is for India. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has opined that opener Smriti Mandhana is the ideal candidate to lead India after One-day International and Test skipper Mithali Raj retires at the conclusion of the women's World Cup in New Zealand next year.

 

Harmanpreet Kaur is the T20 captain since 2016, but her inconsistent run as a batter does not make her an automatic choice to replace Mithali in the longer formats.

Mandhana, on the other hand, has established herself as among the best batters in the world.

"Smriti is the ideal choice after Mithali retires," Rangaswamy said. "She has been an excellent performer for India and should be given the opportunity to lead the country," Rangaswamy, who led India to their first ever Test win back in 1976, added.

The 67-year-old, who also happens to be a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council member, feels captaincy has impacted Harmanpreet's batting.

Mandhana, who has played four Tests, 62 ODIs and 84 T20s, scored a hundred against Melbourne Renegades in the women's Big Bash League.

Harmanpreet, who is battling with form and fitness issues over the last 12 months, also did well in the Big Bash and it remains to be seen if she can carry that form to the highest level.

India's next assignment is away series against New Zealand, before the World Cup in March-April 2022.

India had finished runners-up in the 2017 edition.

With the Women's Challenger concluding on Thursday, Rangaswamy said the competition is proof of the rich talent avalaible in India's stables.&

"The event has unearthed a lot of talent, which augurs well for women's cricket. It also shows that we are ready for a Women's IPL," she added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
