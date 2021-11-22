News
Harmanpreet in WBBL Team of the Tournament

Source: PTI
November 22, 2021 11:56 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 399 runs with three half-centuries with a strike rate of 135.25 and an average of 66.5 for the Melbourne Renegades this season in the WBBL

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 399 runs with three half-centuries with a strike rate of 135.25 and an average of 66.5 for the Melbourne Renegades this season in the WBBL. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Indian T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been named in the Women's Big Bash League's official 'Team of the Tournament' after her stellar all-round performance for Melbourne Renegades this season.

Kaur has shone bright with both bat and ball for the Renegades, scoring 399 runs with three half-centuries with a strike rate of 135.25 and an average of 66.5.

Her highest score was an unbeaten 81-run knock against the Sydney Thunder last week. She has also hit a competition-best 18 sixes till now.

 

"Harmanpreet Kaur has been a dominant force with bat and ball for the Renegades, spearheading their rise back up the ladder after joining her new club," cricket.co.au said.

Kaur has also proved her mettle with the ball following an injury to the team's star leg-spinner, Georgia Wareham. The 32-year-old has been brilliant in the power play and has snared 15 wickets. The Indian T20 skipper also boasts of the best figures of 3/22.

Kaur is the only Indian to feature in the best XI of WBBL despite some quality performances by the likes of Smriti Mandhana, who became the first from the country to hit a century in the league with a record-equalling 114 not out.

Apart from Kaur, New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine, who plays for Perth Scorchers, was the only other international player in the best XI.

The selection panel included cricket.com.au journalist Laura Jolly, former Australia players Lisa Sthalekar and Mel Jones and Australia national selector Shawn Flegler.

The Renegades are slated to play The Challenger on Thursday.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
