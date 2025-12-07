HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Smith laughs off fiery exchange with Archer

Smith laughs off fiery exchange with Archer

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 18:18 IST

x

'He's a good competitor, he comes hard at you so it was good fun.'

England's Jofra Archer interacts with Australia's Steve Smith

IMAGE: England's Jofra Archer exchanges words with Australia's Steve Smith . Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Australia captain Steve Smith downplayed his fiery exchange with Jofra Archer at the Gabba as "good banter" after letting his bat deliver the final riposte in the first major flashpoint of the Ashes on Sunday.

Australia cruised to an eight‑wicket victory to take a 2-0 lead in the series, but a frustrated Archer added spice to the final session with a verbal clash with the man he floored at Lord's with a short ball two years ago.

 

After Smith missed an attempted ramp-shot at the Gabba, Archer confronted Smith mid-pitch and fired a few heated words.

The captain shot back: "You bowl fast when there's nothing going on, champion."

Archer sent down another short ball which Smith despatched over the slips to the rope for four.

The pair came together again, prompting England captain Ben Stokes to approach and give his bowler a pat on the back.

Archer sent down a 150 kph rocket on the next ball, with Smith pulling it for six.

The England quick grinned ruefully as he walked back to his mark before Smith scored a single to end their head-to-head.

"That stays on the field, it was good banter. He's a good competitor, he comes hard at you so it was good fun," Smith told host broadcaster Fox Sports after smashing an unbeaten 23 off nine balls.

"It just felt right to play a few shots. Archer was obviously bowling pretty quick and there was a short boundary behind me.

"I thought I would try to get hold of a few, particularly as I heard there was a storm coming so I wanted to get things done."

Smith declined to elaborate on his chat with Archer during the post-match press conference.

"He was just bowling good pace and not really too sure what he said and not sure what I said, either. And it's not really any of your business either. So we'll leave it at that," he said with a laugh.

With Australia dominating play, it had been a surprisingly civil Ashes between the teams until Sunday's late flare-up.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he hoped Archer could bring the fire in the third test in Adelaide after managing only one wicket at the Gabba.

"Great theatre but I will be honest, I want to see Jofra bowling like this in the first innings in Adelaide," he said on Fox Sports.

"I want to see Jofra run in and bowl 150 kph, he’s got it in him, we have seen that.

"He's the one bowler I think could crack open an opportunity for England."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Comeback man Neser revels in Gabba heroics on home return
Comeback man Neser revels in Gabba heroics on home return
Smith-Archer showdown lights up Brisbane win
Smith-Archer showdown lights up Brisbane win
PIX: Kohli offers prayers at Simhachalam temple
PIX: Kohli offers prayers at Simhachalam temple
PIX: Norris ends Verstappen's reign with maiden F1 C'ship
PIX: Norris ends Verstappen's reign with maiden F1 C'ship
Lando Norris: The Gen Z Champion Who Silenced His Doubters
Lando Norris: The Gen Z Champion Who Silenced His Doubters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Cong MP Blames Pyro Gun for Deadly Goa Fire, Questions Govt Inaction2:10

Cong MP Blames Pyro Gun for Deadly Goa Fire, Questions...

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

Hegseth's Explosive Warning: 'No More Nuclear Blackmail'2:01

Hegseth's Explosive Warning: 'No More Nuclear Blackmail'

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO