Norris ends Verstappen's reign with maiden F1 Championship

December 07, 2025 20:21 IST

Lando Norris, who became Britain's 11th Formula One world champion, ended the season with 423 points to Verstappen's 421 and Piastri's 410.

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrated his first Formula One championship and ended Max Verstappen's four-year reign with a nervy third place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen, winner of more races (eight) than any driver this year, triumphed in the season-ender with McLaren's Oscar Piastri second.

McLaren, who secured the constructors' championship in October for the second year in a row, won both titles in the same season for the first time since 1998.

 
Source: REUTERS
