Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Following India's heartbreaking loss against England, Virat Kohli returned to India on Saturday. The star batter was seen at the airport in Mumbai.

Other players also made their way home from Australia, travelling in batches.

In a fun post shared by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant were spotted taking a nap in the airport lobby.

Dhanashree captioned the image, 'There's always time for a great nap'.