'Don't Pamper The Players!'

IMAGE: Former cricketers did not hold back after India were dumped out of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Sunil Gavaskar has criticised Team India's 'workload management' following their exit from the T20 World Cup.

The players forget such a concept when they play throughout the Indian Premier League, Gavaskar pointed out.

'Changes will be there. Jab aap World Cup mein jeet nahi sakte, changes honge. Humne woh dekha hai ki jo New Zealand ke liye team jaa rahi hai, usme changes hue hain. ye jo 'workload-workload' ki baatein chalti hai, Kirti aur Madan ne sahi kaha ki workload sirf Bharat ke liye khelne ke liye kyun hota hai? (When you can't win the World Cup, there will be changes. The team for New Zealand has changes. But everytime we talk about this 'workload', why does it only happen when they play for India?)', Gavaskar asked on Aaj Tak.

'Aap IPL khelte hain, poora season khelte hain, wahan aap travelling karte hain... sirf pichhla IPL 4 centres mein hua tha, baaki sab jagah aap idhar-udhar daudte rehte hain. Wahan par aap ko thakaan nahi hoti? Wahan workload nahi hota? Sirf jab Bharat ke liye khelna hota hai, Woh bhi tab jab aap non-glamorous countries mein jaate hain, tab aapka workload banta hai? Yeh baat galat hai. (You play the whole season of IPL, travel from one place to other. You don't get tired then? Is there no workload? Only when you play for India, especially when you have to tour a non-glamorous country, do you remember workload? This is wrong)', Gavaskar stated.

'Workload aur fitness saath mein nahi ho sakte. Agar aap fit hai, toh workload ka sawaal kahan aaya? Hum Marathi mein kehte hain, ki thoda laad karte hain, woh thoda kam karein. Hum aap ko team me le rahe hain, hum aap ko kaafi retainer fee bhi de rahe hain. Agar aap ko workload ki vajah se aap khel nahi rahe, fir retainer fee bhi nikaalein. (If you are fit, how does workload come into the picture? Stop pampering the players. You're being picked in the team, you are being paid a retainer fee. If you can't play because of workload, waive off the retainer fee too)', Gavaskar declared.

'Aap match nahi khelenge toh aapki retainer fee nikal jaani chahiye. Bohot saare log phir workload bhoolkar khelne aayenge. IPL shuru hone se pehle international cricket ki body hai, FICA, unhone ye hi kaha tha. Workload, workload, workload... jab IPL aaya, aur saare players IPL khelne ke liye workload bhool gaye. Changes honge, aur hone bhi chahiye. Kaun honge, woh selection committe karegi. Par aa pko players ko sandesh bhejna hai. (Don't play a match, and lose your retainer fee. Many players will then forget workload and come to play. FICA had said the same thing. When IPL came, everyone forgot workload. Selection committee needs to decide on the changes, but you need to send out a strong message).'