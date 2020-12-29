No spinner has done this to me before: Smith on Ashwin

Source:

Edited By:

December 29, 2020 12:07 IST

'I have sort of let him dictate terms and that is something I have probably never let any spinner do in my career.'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Steve Smith in Australia's first innings during Day 1 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith conceded that he has let seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dictate terms in their duels so far, something that 'I have probably never let any spinner do in my career.'

Smith has been enduring a horror run in the ongoing Test series against India, with a tally of just 10 runs in the first two Tests -- and has been twice dismissed by Ashwin.



The series is currently level at 1-1 after India secured an eight-wicket triumph in the second game in Melbourne on Tuesday.



"I probably haven't played Ashwin as well as I would have liked. I probably would have liked to have put him under a bit more pressure," Smith told SEN Radio on Tuesday about his struggles against Ashwin, who dismissed him for a duck in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test at MCG.



"I have sort of let him dictate terms and that is something I have probably never let any spinner do in my career. I have sort of taken it to them, been a bit more aggressive and made them change things," he lamented.



Ashwin, on his part, said he understands Smith's importance in the Australian line-up and plans thoroughly for him.



"Coming down to Australia and if you cannot get Steven Smith out, it is always going to be an uphill task," he told Channel 7.



"He pretty much holds the batting line-up together."



The 31-year-old Smith said he is desperate to stay at the crease for a long innings, which has not been happening for him this year.



"It's kind of a two-edged sword in a way, but I think I have just got to have the confidence to take it on and play my game," said Smith.



"At the moment I'm searching for time in the middle; that's the most important thing for me. When I look at this year, 64 balls is the longest I have spent in the middle, during those one-day games.



"For me, that's important. I find a lot of rhythm out in the middle. You can bat as much as you want in the nets but there's nothing that can replicate what a game can do, so that for me is what I am searching for at the moment."



But he acknowledged that it won't be easy for him given that the Indian bowling attack has been relentlessly accurate.



"That can be tough to do, particularly in a Test match when you have got some quality bowlers."