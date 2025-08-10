HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Siraj wanted us to keep believing': Akash Deep

'Siraj wanted us to keep believing': Akash Deep

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 10, 2025 15:06 IST

x

'Siraj kept showing us a positive, confident body language even in those times when the way forward was unknown.'

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was a tireless workhorse in England, playing all five Tests, as he sent down as many as 185.3 overs while picking up a series high of 23 wickets. Photographs: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj proved to be India's match-winner with the ball in England, picking up five wickets in the second innings of The Oval Test as the visitors clinched a narrow six-run victory to draw the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj was a tireless workhorse in England, playing all five Tests, as he sent down as many as 185.3 overs in the series while picking up a series high of 23 wickets.

He took two five wicket hauls in the series -- both of which resulted in India's victory -- in Birmingham and at Lord's.

Mohammed Siraj

Akash Deep, who shared the new ball with Siraj in England, lauded his bowling partner.

"Playing continuously for five Test matches, and so much effort till the last match is really commendable, and everyone has witnessed that. So much effort was bound to bring a positive result," Akash told Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

Akash Deep, who also enjoyed a successful showing with the ball in England, revealed Siraj's positive mindset helped the other bowlers in tough situations.

 

"Given how much I have seen him play, I cannot say this was the best, but he definitely had a different mindset. He wanted us to keep believing that we were going to do it. He gave us constant confidence that we would take wickets. In Test matches sometimes, the confidence goes down because we cannot apply T20 tactics, but Siraj kept showing us a positive, confident body language even in those times when the way forward was unknown," he explained.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
'The right replacement for Dhoni at CSK is...'
'The right replacement for Dhoni at CSK is...'
Siraj Celebrates Rakhi With Zanai Bhosle
Siraj Celebrates Rakhi With Zanai Bhosle
'10 wicket haul at Edgbaston very memorable'
'10 wicket haul at Edgbaston very memorable'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Raksha Bandhan: 8 Best Gifts For The Foodie Bhai

webstory image 3

8 Cool Rakhis That'll Make Bro Go WOW

VIDEOS

Abhishek-Aishwarya make rare airport sighting, daughter Aaradhya steals show0:53

Abhishek-Aishwarya make rare airport sighting, daughter...

'Aur maarna tha': IAF chief on Op Sindoor strike on Pakistan3:16

'Aur maarna tha': IAF chief on Op Sindoor strike on Pakistan

BrahMos led strike, Akashteer guarded skies in Op Sindoor: DRDO chief11:33

BrahMos led strike, Akashteer guarded skies in Op...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV