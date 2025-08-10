'Siraj wanted us to keep believing': Akash Deep

'Siraj kept showing us a positive, confident body language even in those times when the way forward was unknown.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was a tireless workhorse in England, playing all five Tests, as he sent down as many as 185.3 overs while picking up a series high of 23 wickets. Photographs: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj proved to be India's match-winner with the ball in England, picking up five wickets in the second innings of The Oval Test as the visitors clinched a narrow six-run victory to draw the five-match series 2-2.



Siraj was a tireless workhorse in England, playing all five Tests, as he sent down as many as 185.3 overs in the series while picking up a series high of 23 wickets.



He took two five wicket hauls in the series -- both of which resulted in India's victory -- in Birmingham and at Lord's.

Akash Deep, who shared the new ball with Siraj in England, lauded his bowling partner.



"Playing continuously for five Test matches, and so much effort till the last match is really commendable, and everyone has witnessed that. So much effort was bound to bring a positive result," Akash told Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.



Akash Deep, who also enjoyed a successful showing with the ball in England, revealed Siraj's positive mindset helped the other bowlers in tough situations.

"Given how much I have seen him play, I cannot say this was the best, but he definitely had a different mindset. He wanted us to keep believing that we were going to do it. He gave us constant confidence that we would take wickets. In Test matches sometimes, the confidence goes down because we cannot apply T20 tactics, but Siraj kept showing us a positive, confident body language even in those times when the way forward was unknown," he explained.