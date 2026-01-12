HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Shut it down': Ajmal attacks ICC over India dominance

'Shut it down': Ajmal attacks ICC over India dominance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 12, 2026 17:14 IST

ICC becomes unnecessary if it cannot enforce decisions on India: Saeed Ajmal

IMAGE: The ICC is currently led by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal says the International Cricket Council (ICC) would become "unnecessary" if it fails to deal with the current "dominance" of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) in its functioning.

Speaking to the media at a function in Karachi, Ajmal said that if the ICC cannot take "unbiased and principled decisions in the overall interest of world cricket", it should shut down its operations.

"If the ICC can't enforce its decisions on the Indian board then its very existence is unnecessary," he said.

 

Ajmal asserted that a majority of Test-playing nations agreed with this sentiment but would not go public with their stance.

He said the ICC agreeing to India's refusal to play in Pakistan even in global competitions is a prime example of the world body's "helplessness".

"There is no logical reason for India not to play in Pakistan but the ICC is helpless because it is dominated by Indians now," he alleged.

India's refusal to travel to Pakistan is rooted in security concerns and the Indian government's refusal to approve bilateral sport between the two countries.

As a result, India-Pakistan cricket, which has been limited to ICC white-ball events, is being conducted only on neutral venues.

Last year, the India-Pakistan bilateral ties hit rock bottom after the Pahalgam terror attack which was followed by a brief military showdown.

The ICC is currently led by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
