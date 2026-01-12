HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rahul reveals Harshit Rana wanted a six every ball

Rahul reveals Harshit Rana wanted a six every ball

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 16:08 IST

x

‘He kept asking me to remind him not to try and hit a six every ball’

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul shared a crucial partnership of 37 runs partnership with Harshit Rana. Photograph:  BCCI/X

India batter KL Rahul opened up about his on-field role in mentoring Harshit Rana during the tense chase against New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodara, describing the experience as enjoyable.

Rahul, who shared a crucial partnership of 37 runs partnership with Rana in the closing stages of the run chase on Sunday, spoke in detail about calming the youngster and guiding him through the pressure situation.

"Batting with Harshit Rana in the final overs was fun. I had to calm him down. He kept asking me to remind him not to try and hit a six every ball, because that was his mindset. I had to settle him. He is new to ODIs and hasn't played many games," Rahul said on JioHotstar.

 

Highlighting Rana's growing reputation within the team, Rahul added that the dressing room is fully aware of the youngster's potential.

"We have all seen his potential. He batted well in Australia and has played crucial knocks for the team. The dressing room sees his potential and wants him to develop into a great cricketer, the kind of player every team wants to have in their squad," he said.

Rahul also touched upon Rana's all-round attributes, which make him a valuable asset in limited-overs cricket.

"He is tall, bowls at 145 kph with good variations, and can contribute with the bat. He has a good attitude. Sometimes he is a little overconfident, but I'd rather have that than no confidence at all," Rahul explained.

Revealing the strategy they followed during the chase, Rahul said the focus was on minimising risk once Rana found his rhythm.

"Once he hit a few boundaries, I told him we weren't chasing much. We aimed for one boundary an over, took one calculated risk, and then tried to get me back on strike," he said.

Rana showcased his all-round skills against New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. With the ball, he scalped two wickets, removing both the New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls.

With the bat, Rana played a vital cameo under pressure, scoring 29 off 23 balls, which included two fours and a six. His timely contribution eased the pressure on Rahul and played a key role in guiding India through a tricky phase of the chase.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. The hosts lost momentum after Virat Kohli was dismissed for 93, but KL Rahul's calm and composed 29 not out off 21 balls sealed the victory for India in the second last over.

India pulled off a thrilling chase, reaching 301 in the second last over of the innings, with Rahul and Washington Sundar putting up a decent partnership to seal the win by four wickets.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who is Ayush Badoni? Meet India's surprise selection
Who is Ayush Badoni? Meet India's surprise selection
Rahul's Tamil Advice Leads To 'Rashtriya Bhasha' Talk
Rahul's Tamil Advice Leads To 'Rashtriya Bhasha' Talk
'They Are Lying': Akram Breaks Silence'
'They Are Lying': Akram Breaks Silence'
Meet Team India's New All-rounder!
Meet Team India's New All-rounder!
'Virat Kohli plays cricket on another level'
'Virat Kohli plays cricket on another level'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Watch: DRDO tests anti-tank guided missile0:15

Watch: DRDO tests anti-tank guided missile

Trump-Modi friendship real, India 'essential', says US ambassador-designate6:56

Trump-Modi friendship real, India 'essential', says US...

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero2:34

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO