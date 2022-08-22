Shubman Gill joins Rohit in elite list

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Indian batsman Shubham Gill has broken captain Rohit Sharma's record by becoming India's youngest player to hit a century in international cricket on Zimbabwean soil.

Gill slammed a century in the third ODI of the ongoing Zimbabwe tour in Harare aged 22 years and 348 days on Monday.

He broke the record held by Rohit Sharma who had slammed the century against Zimbabwe aged 23 years and 28 days. It was also Shubhman Gill's first international century in his cricketing career. He came close to scoring his maiden century in the third ODI of the West Indies ODI series before the rain came in to intervene in the match.

Cricket legends Irfan Pathan and Ian Bishop took to Twitter to congratulate the youngster for scoring his maiden century.