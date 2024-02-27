News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shreyas Iyer returns to Ranji Trophy squad

Shreyas Iyer returns to Ranji Trophy squad

Source: PTI
February 27, 2024 18:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was not named in India's squad for the last three Tests against England. Photograph: BCCI

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday named in Mumbai's 16-member squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu starting on March 2.

Mumbai qualified for the semifinals after their quarterfinal clash against Baroda ended in a draw at the BKC Ground, with the 41-time champions making it to the final four on the basis of first-innings lead.

Lacking big runs and struggling with a back-related issue again, the 29-year-old Iyer was not named in India's squad for the last three Tests against England.

Iyer, subsequently, also missed Mumbai's quarterfinal match along with all-rounder Shivam Dube.

 

The timing of Iyer pulling out of the key Ranji clash coincided with BCCI secretary Jay Shah announcing that a directive will be issued to players to compulsorily play domestic matches.

While Dube is on the mend having suffered a side strain issue, Iyer has recovered completely and will be available for the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Address the elephant in the room, but first..: Chopra
'Address the elephant in the room, but first..: Chopra
Ranji: Vidarbha crush K'taka to march into semis
Ranji: Vidarbha crush K'taka to march into semis
The Curious Case Of Shreyas Iyer's Injury
The Curious Case Of Shreyas Iyer's Injury
British Airways man on run in India over visa racket
British Airways man on run in India over visa racket
Sensex climbs 305 pts on buyingi in index heavyweights
Sensex climbs 305 pts on buyingi in index heavyweights
Gaganyaan astronauts trained at Russian center
Gaganyaan astronauts trained at Russian center
Student ends life in T'gana over loan app harassment
Student ends life in T'gana over loan app harassment

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'

'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'

India at home a completely different beast: Stokes

India at home a completely different beast: Stokes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances