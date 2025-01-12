Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore at the players' auctions in December 2024. Photograph: Punjab Kings

India and Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer was named as the captain of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025.



Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title last year, was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore at the players' auctions in December 2024.



The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to the Punjab Kings management as he reunites with batting great Ricky Ponting, who has been appointed as the head coach.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title"



"Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead," Ponting said.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer with actor Salman Khan. Photograph: Punjab Kings

Iyer enjoyed great success in domestic cricket in 2024. He was part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy, while also leading them to the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.