Ira Jadhav, 14, first Indian to hit triple century in U-19 cricket

IMAGE: Ira Jadhav, a student of the Sharadashram Vidyamandir, the alma mater of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar -- smashed 346 from 157 balls with 42 fours and 16 sixes. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

14-year-old Mumbai opener Ira Jadhav became the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Under-19 cricket, when she made a 346 against Meghalaya in the Under-19 Women's One-Day Trophy in Alur, Bengaluru, on Sunday.



Ira, a student of the Sharadashram Vidyamandir, the alma mater of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar -- smashed 346 from 157 balls with 42 fours and 16

sixes.This is also the highest score in Youth List A matches by an Indian but the world record in the segment stands in the name of Lizelle Lee of South Africa, who made 427 in 2010 in a domestic match.

Jadhav, who went unsold in the previous Women's Premier League auction, however has been named among the standbys for India's Under-19 T20 World Cup squad for the tournament to be held in Malaysia.



An admirer of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, Jahdhav's triple hundred and her 274-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Hurley Gala (116 from 79 balls) powered Mumbai to a mammoth 563/3.



Meghalaya were bowled out for a mere 19, an inning that contained six ducks, as Mumbai recorded a massive 544-run victory.