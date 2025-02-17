HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
National winter games in Kashmir postponed

Last updated on: February 17, 2025 16:54 IST

Skiers ski after a traning session in a snow-covered field in Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in the Kashmir region, on January 7, 2025. A similar lack of snowfall last January had caused a drop in visitors to ski resorts and hotels in the Himalayan region, which is claimed in full by India and Pakistan but ruled in part by both.

IMAGE: Skiers ski after a traning session in a snow-covered field in Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in the Kashmir region, on January 7, 2025. A similar lack of snowfall last January had caused a drop in visitors to ski resorts and hotels in the Himalayan region. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

India postponed its national winter games on Monday citing a lack of snow in the northern Kashmir territory's ski resort of Gulmarg, where the event was to be held this month.

Around 300 athletes were expected to compete in four snow sports -- ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, snowboard, and Nordic skiing -- in the games, which had been due to be held from February 22 to 25.

"We have decided to postpone the event as key ski slopes lack sufficient snow," Rauf Tramboo, president of the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir, told Reuters.

 

The slopes normally get seven to eight feet (about 2 meters) of snowfall.

A new assessment will be conducted once the snow conditions improve and a revised update will follow, the Kashmir Sports Council said on Monday.

A similar lack of snowfall last January had caused a drop in visitors to ski resorts and hotels in the Himalayan region, which is claimed in full by India and Pakistan but ruled in part by both.

As Kashmir sees a 79% rainfall deficit so far this year, experts fear the prevailing hot and dry weather could also affect its horticulture sector - the primary contributor to its economy - cause forest fires, and dry up lakes.

Kashmir produces 2.5 million metric tons of fruit annually, with apple being its main crop, and is known for its snow-topped mountains, scenic lakes, lush meadows, and tulip gardens.

"In February, we recorded temperatures 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F) above normal. This has caused crops that should remain dormant until late February to become active in winter only," said agrometeorologist Sameera Qayoom, adding this was a "worrying pattern".

Dozens of springs in Kashmir have already dried up because of the dry weather, including one at the 17th century Mughal Garden in Achabal town, located about 70 km (40 miles)south of the summer capital Srinagar.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
