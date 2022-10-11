News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIA says Red Bull, Aston Martin breached cost cap procedures

FIA says Red Bull, Aston Martin breached cost cap procedures

October 11, 2022 00:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during the race

IMAGE: Photograph:

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull team breached last year's cost cap rules with a 'minor overspend', the governing FIA said in a statement on Monday.

The team, set to win both 2022 titles after Verstappen secured his second driver's crown in Japan on Sunday, were also in procedural breach and risk a fine and unspecified 'minor sporting penalties'.

The FIA reported Aston Martin, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, have also committed a procedural breach.

 

"The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the financial regulations, with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull," it said in a statement.

Breaches can attract a range of penalties from public reprimands and fines to a deduction of championship points and even exclusion from the championship in the case of a major overspend.

Red Bull noted the findings "with surprise and disappointment". They said their 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit and they would consider all options while following the FIA process.

"We need to carefully review the FIA's findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount," they added.

The FIA said a procedural breach or minor overspending, amounting to less than 5% of the cost cap, could be resolved with a settlement.

"If no agreement can be reached or the Cost Cap Administration considers it more appropriate, it can refer the case to the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel," it added.

After a review of documentation submitted by each of the 10 competitors, seven teams were issued with certificates of compliance.

The regulations were introduced last year to rein in runaway spending and level the playing field, with the cap reduced from $145 to $140 million this year. It is due to be $135 million next season.

Williams were in compliance, with the exception of a previously reported procedural breach which was settled in May this year with a $25,000 fine.

Monday's announcement came after widespread speculation in the Formula One paddock that one or more teams had spent more than allowed, and possibly much more in one case.

Mercedes and Ferrari, Red Bull's main rivals, had both said any breach would bring carry-over benefits for this season and next, and the implications were huge and had to be addressed.

The issuing of certificates had been repeatedly delayed, most recently last week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Sindhu be fit for the World Tour Finals?
Will Sindhu be fit for the World Tour Finals?
PCB reveal New Zealand tour of Pakistan schedule
PCB reveal New Zealand tour of Pakistan schedule
Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh to medal hunt at Worlds
Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh to medal hunt at Worlds
ISL: Chennaiyin rally to embarrass ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL: Chennaiyin rally to embarrass ATK Mohun Bagan
Delhi minister who quit over conversion row grilled
Delhi minister who quit over conversion row grilled
India issues advisory amid escalation in Ukraine
India issues advisory amid escalation in Ukraine
Thackeray, Shinde camps happy with new EC names
Thackeray, Shinde camps happy with new EC names

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Young blood and fans behind Arsenal surge: Arteta

Young blood and fans behind Arsenal surge: Arteta

India optimistic of good show at happy hunting ground

India optimistic of good show at happy hunting ground

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances