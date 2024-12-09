News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Should Rohit Sharma return to open?

Should Rohit Sharma return to open?

Source: PTI
December 09, 2024 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar urge 'subdued' Rohit Sharma to return to opener's role

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma looked ‘too subdued’ as he managed scores of 3 and 6 in India's 10-wicket loss in Adelaide. Photograph: BCCI

Former India players Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar want skipper Rohit Sharma to return to the opening spot so that he can be his aggressive and expressive self.

Rohit, who had missed the first Test, dropped down to the number six spot in the pink ball Test after KL Rahul excelled at the top in the series opener in his absence.

However, the Indian skipper looked "too subdued" as he managed scores of 3 and 6 in India's 10-wicket loss in Adelaide.

 

"That's the reason I want him at the top. That's where he can be aggressive and expressive. Just thought he was a little too subdued, just seeing his body language," Shastri told Star Sports.

"The fact that he didn't make runs, I don't think there was enough on the field there. I just wanted to see him more involved, and a little more animated," the former India coach added.

Ahead of the Adelaide Test, Rohit stated that he didn't wish to tinker with a combination that brought the team success in the series opener which the visitors won by 295-run win at Perth. He even batted in the middle order in the warm up game in Canberra.

However, Rohit did admit it was not an easy decision for him to take personally.

"Personally, it was not easy. But for the team, yes, it made a lot of sense," Rohit, batted in the middle order for the first time since 2018, had said.

Rahul, who had looked solid with scores of 26 and 77 while sharing a 201-run partnership with fellow opener and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second innings of the first Test, failed to replicate his form in the second match.

Rahul's failure to capitalise on the opportunity has prompted former India captain Gavaskar to call for Rohit's return to his opening slot.

"He should return to his regular spot. We should remember why Rahul had opened. He did that because Rohit Sharma was not available for the first Test,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

"I can understand why they kept him as an opener in the second Test, he had a 200-plus partnership with Jaiswal."

"But now that he couldn't score this Test, I feel Rahul should go back to No. 5 or No.6 and Rohit Sharma should open. If Rohit scores quickly in the beginning, then he can score a big century also later,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We Want Bumrah To Play All 5 Tests'
'We Want Bumrah To Play All 5 Tests'
Siraj vs Head showdown: ICC to take action?
Siraj vs Head showdown: ICC to take action?
Hazlewood breaks silence on injury and rift rumours
Hazlewood breaks silence on injury and rift rumours
India's tough road to 2027 Asian Cup
India's tough road to 2027 Asian Cup
Major ruckus in Parliament over 'Cong-Soros' link
Major ruckus in Parliament over 'Cong-Soros' link
Equity boom spurs shareholder activism
Equity boom spurs shareholder activism
South Africa down SL to sweep series; go top of WTC
South Africa down SL to sweep series; go top of WTC

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'Siraj is a good character, he is a bit like Kohli'
'Siraj is a good character, he is a bit like Kohli'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances