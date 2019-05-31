Should Australia start with early spin in World Cup?

May 31, 2019 19:57 IST

IMAGE: Finch wants to experiment with the spin bowling attack in the World Cup to take wickets. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia skipper Aaron Finch, like South Africa's Imran Tahir, could start with a spin in initial overs in their first World Cup match against Afghanistan.

In the inaugural match played between England and South Africa, Tahir bowled the first over of the game and took a wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on the second ball of the over. Aaron Finch has already experimented Zampa and Maxwell, as he brought Zampa in the sixth over during their first warm-up match against England and Maxwell bowled the 11th over in the second warm-up match which they played against Sri Lanka. Australia won both the warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

"Zampa has done it in the Big Bash quite a bit and T20s, he hasn't done it for Australia as much but he did a great job the other day. He bowls stump to stump which is a huge advantage for a leg spinner," Cricket.com.au quoted Aaron Finch as saying.

Although Aussies are known for their fast bowling abilities, the skipper wants to experiment with the spin bowling attack in the World Cup to take wickets.

Apart from Zampa and Maxwell, Lyon will be there to strengthen the spin attack for Australia side. Whereas, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson will have responsibility for the pace attack.

Australia will play their first match against Afghanistan on June 1 at Bristol.