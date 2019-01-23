Shocking! Pak captain Sarfraz Ahmed's racist remarks

Last updated on: January 23, 2019 22:53 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Photograph: ANI/Twitter/File

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could find himself in trouble after he was caught by stump mics of making what seemed to be racist comments against a South African player during their second One-dayer in Durban.

According to reports, Sarfraz made these comments against Andile Phehlukwayo in the 37th over of South Africa's run chase on Tuesday. South Africa eventually won the match by five wickets.

Phehlukwayo inside-edged a Shaheen Afridi delivery for a single. He was on 50 at the time and as he ran off to the non-striker's end, Sarfraz was caught on the stump mics passing some comments in Urdu.

"Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today)?" Sarfraz was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo' website.

Phehlukwayo, who ultimately remained not out on 69, had enjoyed a lot of luck through the innings. He successfully reviewed an on-field LBW dismissal and a dropped catch in the over before this incident.

South African team manager Mohammed Moosajee said that the match officials have taken note of the incident.

"The ICC and the match officials have noted the alleged incident. They have started the necessary procedures to investigate the matter. We can only comment once we have received the results of the investigation. Any further clarification/updates have to go through the ICC," said Moosajee.

Sarfraz later took to Twitter to apologise for his comments.

"I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA," he tweeted.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans."

"I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field."