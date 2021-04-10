India coach Shastri can't wait to watch this IPL clash!

April 10, 2021 19:12 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Ravi Shastri is enjoying the ongoing IPL 2021 during his time off.

Shastri is eagerly waiting to see the much-awaited clash between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.



"Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor (the Master vs Disciple, it will be so much fun. Don't miss the chatter on the stump mic) #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021," tweeted the India head coach.



Pant will be hoping to make a mark in his captaincy debut as Delhi Capitals aim for a winning start in the IPL.



Meanwhile, Dhoni will be looking to CSK bouncing back after a below-par showing last season, when they failed to make it to the play-offs for the first time.

Captain Pant has also said that it will be very special for him to lead an IPL team for the first time in a match against Dhoni's side.



"It will be extra special to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni tomorrow (Saturday). This will be the first time that I will be leading an IPL team and the first match is against Mahi bhai. I have learned a lot from him, and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to," the young wicketkeeper had said on Friday.